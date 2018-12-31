We Were There Too Project to Immortalize Contribution of Great Britain’s Jewish community to WWI

· December 31, 2018 · Online Sites · No Comments

If you have Jewish ancestors who served in the British armed forces or in a support role in the home front of World War I, you probably will be interested in the new We Were There Too project. The project’s organizers plan to create a permanent record of the lives of Jewish men, women and families between 1914 and 1918, and details their military service and efforts on the home front.

The We Were There Too database will offer an insight into Jewish life in Britain in the early 20th century through a number of research resources which have been brought together for the first time.

In the future more collections of rare material will be added, and, in keeping with Jewish tradition, the site will also allow visitors to permanently memorialise their ancestors to commemorate their deaths annually.

You can read more about this project in an article by Brad Marshall in the Bury Times web site at http://bit.ly/2QhvQql. The We Were There Too project may be found at: http://www.jewsfww.uk.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: