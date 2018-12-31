We Were There Too Project to Immortalize Contribution of Great Britain’s Jewish community to WWI

If you have Jewish ancestors who served in the British armed forces or in a support role in the home front of World War I, you probably will be interested in the new We Were There Too project. The project’s organizers plan to create a permanent record of the lives of Jewish men, women and families between 1914 and 1918, and details their military service and efforts on the home front.

The We Were There Too database will offer an insight into Jewish life in Britain in the early 20th century through a number of research resources which have been brought together for the first time.

In the future more collections of rare material will be added, and, in keeping with Jewish tradition, the site will also allow visitors to permanently memorialise their ancestors to commemorate their deaths annually.

You can read more about this project in an article by Brad Marshall in the Bury Times web site at http://bit.ly/2QhvQql. The We Were There Too project may be found at: http://www.jewsfww.uk.