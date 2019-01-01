Announcing the Early Texans DNA Project

The Early Texans DNA database is now live. Those who join the Early Texans DNA project can compare their DNA to other Early Texans descendants and collaboratively work to solve early Texas genealogical mysteries.

The project helps participants study the DNA of descendants of early settlers to discover information that can contribute to Texas history including:

Determine which admixtures are found in living Texans today.

Link those admixture results to early colonies or settlements.

Learn which segments of DNA are shared with other descendants of early settlers of Texas.

Assist those applying for TxSGS Heritage Certificates. DNA matches support claims of descent from a common ancestor and can provide clues as to where to locate documentary evidence.

The Early Texans DNA Project is sponsored by the Texas State Genealogical Society. You can learn a lot more about the project at: http://www.txsgs.org/programs/dna-project/early-texans/.