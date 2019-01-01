DNA Test Proves the Baby’s Father was not the Agreed Upon Sperm Donor

A Florida couple is seeking damages from a Vermont gynecologist after genetic tests on their 41-year-old daughter reportedly pointed to the doctor being her father, rather than the agreed upon sperm donor.

“This could not have been done accidentally,” said the couple’s lawyer. “It’s fraud, and it’s a question of inserting genetic material into a woman, not of an anonymous donor but rather the physician who is engaging in the conduct itself.”

The couple discovered the reported connection to the gynecologist when their 41-year-old daughter wanted to find her genetic background and learn more about her health and history through a DNA test promoted by several websites.

You can read the full story and watch a video below as well as in the WCAX Television web site at: https://www.wcax.com/content/news/503616351.html.

Moral of the story: Do not be surprised if the results of a DNA test turn out to be radically different from what you expected.