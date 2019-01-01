Heather Yvonne McLean of New Zealand awarded Queen’s Service Medal

Mrs. Heather Yvonne McLean has been awarded the Queen’s Service Medal for services to genealogy and historical research. According to the announcement:

Heather Yvonne McLean has been involved with the New Zealand Society of Genealogists since 1972 and has been an active member of the Society’s local groups in the Bay of Plenty, namely Tauranga, Te Puke and Katikati.

Mrs McLean’s key contribution has been the transcribing of headstones in the cemeteries of the Bay of Plenty over the course of 30 years for the benefit of family historians and researchers. She has volunteered two days a week with the Tauranga Family History Library since its inception in 1993 and volunteers every Wednesday at Tauranga City’s Cemetery Records office collating death and cremation notices.

In 2016 she completed a database of air-related deaths from 1899 to 2016 for the New Zealand Society of Genealogists. As a member of the Tauranga Historical Society she has given talks on the history of the area. She holds a meeting once a month in her home to help and instruct beginner genealogists, and since 1996 has frequently organised weekend schools for teaching genealogical research. Mrs McLean has been on the Tauranga World War One Centenary committee since 2013 and has coordinated local commemorative activities, including initiating the restoration of the headstones of three soldiers in a local cemetery that had been destroyed.