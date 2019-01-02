Get a Refurbished Google Pixelbook for $600

NOTE: This article has nothing to do with genealogy. Instead, it is about one of my other interests: computer hardware. If you are looking for true genealogy articles, you might want to skip this article.

Chromebooks are supposed to be cheap, right? Not always. There is one notable exception: the Google Pixelbook that normally sells for $999 to $1,649, depending upon the options selected. However, even this Pixelbook is now available at a lower price than ever before.

I purchased an identical Google Pixelbook while it was on sale a few weeks ago and I love it. However, I now wish I had waited a bit longer. A refurbished Pixelbook is now available for an even lower price than what I paid: only $599.99.

I have written often about Chromebooks. To see my past articles, start at: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=site%3Aeogn.com+chromebook&t=h_&ia=web.

I am impressed with these (normally) low-priced laptop computers. They cannot run any Windows or Macintosh programs but they are very useful for most everything else. These cloud-oriented systems work well for surfing the web, reading and writing email messages, using Facebook and other social networking web sites, playing games, word processing, spreadsheets, and much, much more.

For more information about the thousands of apps that do run on Chromebooks, see https://www.google.com/chromebook/apps/ and https://www.techrepublic.com/article/10-apps-that-make-chromebooks-feel-like-a-real-desktop/ for the more popular apps. For a list of ALL of the hundreds of available Chromebook apps, go to https://chrome.google.com/webstore/category/extensions.

In addition, most of the later, more powerful Chromebooks will also run almost all Android apps. If you have a favorite app on your Android cell phone or tablet, you probably can run the same app on a newer Chromebook.

NOTE: Not all Chromebooks can run Android apps. See https://www.androidcentral.com/these-are-chromebooks-can-run-android-linux-apps to determine which Chromebooks can run Android apps.

In addition to all the Android genealogy apps plus the (few) Chromebook genealogy apps, the Pixelbook works well on genealogy web sites, such as MyHeritage, FamilySearch, WeRelate, Findmypast, WikiTree, Ancestry.com, and many others. For those of us who keep our family trees online, a Chromebook is an excellent choice. I use mine often on MyHeritage.com.

Most Chromebooks sell for $200 to $350 with occasional lower prices available during sales and close-out offers. While powerful enough to perform almost all tasks, the low-cost Chromebooks typically share hardware with the cheaper Windows laptops. That is, they have less than state-of-the-art displays, are built into cheaper cases, have cheaper keyboards, and usually have slower processors.

Disk space on a Chromebook is not important as it is on other systems as the Chromebook default is to run all programs and to save all data to the cloud, not to the computer’s internal hard drive. (You can save data to a Chromebook’s internal hard drive or to a flash drive or external hard drive, if you wish, but I suspect most Chromebook owners rarely do that.)

In contrast, Google produces an example of what a top-of-the-line Chromebook can be. Called the Pixelbook, this high-powered Chromebook is produced by Google and is available from many retailers. It contains a crisp 2400 x 1600 resolution12.3-inch touchscreen made with Corning® Gorilla® Glass that looks to me to be as sharp and easy to read as any other top-of-the-line laptop, even matching the Retina displays on the (very expensive) Macintosh MacBook Pro laptops. The Pixelbook also has a faster processor than the cheaper Chromebooks, a better case, a bigger internal hard drive, and a keyboard that feels better to me.

In short, the Pixelbook appears to be as nice as the most expensive Windows and Macintosh laptops. Even better, it is easier to use than either Windows or Macintosh, boots up quickly, and never gets infected with viruses or other malware (malevolent software). All Chromebooks, including the Pixelbook, are more secure than any Windows or Macintosh system.

The Pixelbook is a 2-in-1 device, so you can fold the screen all the way around for tablet mode, something that I do often when sitting on the living room couch, watching television. With the touchscreen being available, I find there is little need to use the keyboard that is then folded underneath the laptop. However, if a keyboard is needed for some reason, it can be unfolded in a second or two and used like any other laptop.

With the faster processor and more memory than most other Chromebooks, the Pixelbook has excellent performance. The keyboard is a pleasure to use and I love the touchscreen. I almost never touch the trackpad and don’t feel that I need a plug-in external mouse. Best of all, the battery lasts all day in constant use.

Disadvantage

The Google Pixelbook laptops have one huge disadvantage: they are very expensive. However, if you are willing to purchase a refurbished Google Pixelbook that looks as good as a new one and comes with a money-back guarantee plus a 90-day manufacturer’s warranty, BestBuy has a sale that will interest you.

NOTE: The new Pixelbooks include a 1 year warranty in the U.S. and Canada while the refurbished ones are limited to a 90-day warranty. I am not sure about warrantees in other countries.

This is the base model, so it uses a 7th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8 gigabytes of memory and 128 gigabytes of local storage.

NOTE: I bet you will never fill that local storage. After two months of usage, my Pixelbook’s internal storage is almost empty. All my data files are stored in private and secure areas in the cloud, not in the Pixelbook’s internal storage.

Summation

If you are interested in purchasing a refurbished Pixelbook for $599.99 US, look at BestBuy‘s web site at: http://bit.ly/2F6813i.

Supplies are limited and the price is only good as long as the present inventory lasts. I bet this sale won’t last long. Not all stores will have refurbished Pixelbooks in stock although you can order one online and have it shipped to you.

Disclaimers

This article was written on my Google Pixelbook that is identical to the one presently on sale at BestBuy.

I am not compensated in any way for writing and publishing this article. I am simply a satisfied Pixelbook owner who has previously owned cheaper Chromebooks and I suspect that some newsletter readers may be interested in these systems as well.