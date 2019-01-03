Danish Genealogy Association Makes Available Names of Danish Nazis from World War II

The following announcement was written by Jan Meisels Allen, Chairperson, IAJGS Public Records Access Monitoring Committee, and is used here with permission of the author:

The Danish Genealogy Association (Danske Slaegtsforskere) has made the Bovrup Index available on their website. The Bovrup Index is the list of names of Danish Nazis (Danish Nazi Party –DNSAP), from before and during World War ll . The published online version includes 5,265 of the 22,795 names on the complete list, taking in all those born more than 110 years ago.

The list originates from the DNSAP’s own records, transcribed by the Danish resistance movement in May 1945 before the Nazi occupation of Denmark ended. Originally, the list was printed but a 1946 District Court ruling decreed that the names of Danish Nazi party members be encompassed by archival laws-giving access only to researchers and those with approval. Because time has passed, the Danish Genealogy Association is able to publish the names only of those born in 1908 or earlier—those who would be 110 years of age today. The list includes dates of birth, addresses and occupations of DNSAP members. Additional names will be added in 2019. According to the Data Protection Act, the information can be published when the person has been deceased for 10 years.

Note the website is in Danish. If you are not conversant in Danish use Chrome as your browser and it will translate the website, or use a translation service such as Google translate at: https://translate.google.com.

The list can be downloaded from: http://bibliotek.dis-danmark.dk/cgi-bin/koha/opac-detail.pl?biblionumber=31624. Click on Online resources open pdf to access the list.

To access the Danish Genealogy Association website and specifically the list go to: https://tinyurl.com/y7dwmp8m

Original url:

https://www.slaegtogdata.dk/aktuelt/nyheder-1/kartoteket-over-medlemmer-af-det-danske-nazist-parti-goeres-nu-for-foerste-gang-almindeligt-tilgaengeligt/?searchterm=DNSAP.

To read more about this see: https://www.thelocal.dk/20181228/thousands-download-newly-published-list-of-danish-ww2-nazis.