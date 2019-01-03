Did Your Irish Ancestor Work for Guinness? If So, Check This Out!

The Guinness Brewery has been at the same location at St. James’s Gate in Dublin from 1759 to the present. Even better, the company has excellent archives and those documents have now been digitized and placed online. They are available free of charge. If your Irish Ancestor worked for Guinness, this might be one of the best sources of information about him or her.

Part of the collection includes the surviving personnel records of past employees dating from the 1880s to the late 1990s/early 2000s. The Guinness Archives holds over 20,000 individual personnel files, accounting for approximately 80% of all employees from this period.

You can search the Guinness Archives at: https://www.guinness-storehouse.com/en/archives/archives-genealogy. You also can request an appointment to view your relative’s employee file in person at the Guinness Archive. After all, what is better than a trip to Ireland and to both examine the original employee files of your ancestors and to drink a bit of Guinness while you are there?

My thanks to newsletter reader Tina Burridge for telling me about this valuable resource.