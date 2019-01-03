The National Genealogical Society Welcomes Nancy Peters and Allen Peterson as its New NGSQ Editors

The following announcement was written by the (U.S.) National Genealogical Society:

FALLS CHURCH, VA, 3 JANUARY 2019—The National Genealogical Society (NGS) has named Nancy A. Peters, CG®, CGLSM, and Allen R. Peterson, CG, as co-editors of its National Genealogical Society Quarterly (NGSQ). They take the reins of editorial responsibility for this prestigious publication from retiring editors Thomas W. Jones, PhD, CG, CGL, FASG, FNGS, FUGA, and Melinde Lutz Byrne, CG, FASG, FNGS.

“It is an honor to serve as co-editor of the NGSQ,” said Nancy Peters, of Aiken, South Carolina. Allen Peterson of Katy, Texas, concurred, noting, “The NGS Quarterly is among the most scholarly genealogical journals in the United States and in the world. Nancy and I are determined to maintain the high standards set by our predecessors.”

A full-time professional genealogist, Peters serves on the executive committee and as a trustee of the Board for Certification of Genealogists (BCG) and is the former editor of its newsletter, OnBoard. She has conducted in-depth genealogical research to solve complex “brick wall” problems of identity and kinship for clients. Her personal and client research focuses primarily in England, Germany, New York, and southeastern United States. She lectures at the NGS Family History Conference and is an instructor for the Salt Lake Institute of Genealogy and the BCG Education Fund on skill-building topics and genealogy standards. Her articles have appeared in NGSQ and other genealogical journals. She is the author of Chapter 18, “Research Reports” in the Writing, Editing & Publishing section of Professional Genealogy: Preparation, Practice, & Standards (2018).

Peterson is a BCG trustee and was vice-president of the International Society for British Genealogy and Family History from 2016 through 2018. He has both published and peer reviewed numerous articles in the NGSQ during the past decade. His research experience is primarily focused in England but extends to genealogical records in Kentucky, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Virginia. Peterson served as the director of the Katy Texas Family History Center—an annex of the Family History Library in Salt Lake City—for seventeen years and is a member of NGS, and several other genealogical societies in the United States and Britain. In addition to the NGSQ, his articles have appeared in NGS Magazine; the Jackson County (North Carolina) Genealogical Society’s Journeys Through Jackson; and The Derbyshire Family History Society. He is the author of two, privately printed, family history books.

“We are fortunate to have recruited such excellent genealogists to take the helm of the Quarterly,” said NGS President Ben Spratling, JD. “NGS is profoundly grateful to our retiring editors, Tom Jones and Melinde Byrne, who have served as co-editors since 2002 and 2006, respectively. Their genealogical expertise and editorial acumen enhanced the Quarterly’s reputation as one of the foremost scholarly genealogical journals.”

Thomas W. Jones is an award-winning genealogical researcher, writer, editor, and educator. A professor emeritus at Gallaudet University, he is a former trustee and past president of BCG and has taught genealogical courses at Boston University, Genealogical Research Institute of Pittsburgh, Institute on Genealogy and Historical Research, Western Institute of Genealogy, and elsewhere. He is the author of numerous peer-reviewed articles and the best-selling NGS textbooks Mastering Genealogical Proof and Mastering Genealogical Documentation.

Melinde Lutz Byrne has been a genealogist, author, consultant, and editor since 1976. She has authored and co-authored thirty books and more than sixty articles as well as numerous editorials and reviews. She is the director for genealogical programs at Excelsior College and at Boston University (BU) and has worked with local law enforcement on “John or Jane Doe” cold cases and with estate lawyers on missing heir cases. She is a former president of the American Society of Genealogists.

“I know that Tom and Melinde join me in welcoming incoming editors Nancy and Allen,” said Spratling. “I extend my best wishes to Alison Hare [CG] who had to step aside as a incoming co-editor due to health reasons.”

Founded in 1903, the National Genealogical Society is dedicated to genealogical education, exemplary standards of research, and the preservation of genealogical records. The Falls Church, Virginia, based nonprofit is the premier national society for everyone, from the beginner to the most advanced family historian, seeking excellence in publications, educational offerings, and guidance in research. It also offers many opportunities to interact with other genealogists.

The words Certified Genealogist and its acronym, CG, are a registered certification mark, and the designations Certified Genealogical Lecturer and its acronym, CGL, are service marks of the Board for Certification of Genealogists®, used under license by board certificants after periodic evaluation.