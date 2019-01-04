New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

There are over 381,000 new records and newspaper articles available to search this Findmypast Friday, including;

Norfolk Baptisms

Over 76,000 additional records have been added to our collection of Norfolk parish baptisms. The new additions span 1777 to 1990 and cover the parishes of North Creake, Ringland, Southwood, Thornham and Worstead.

Each record will give you an original image of the parish register and a transcript of the details found in the records. The transcripts can vary depending on the age of the record and its condition, but most will include your ancestor’s birth date, baptism date, parish and parent’s names. The image displays the parish register page on which your ancestor’s name appears.

Norfolk Banns

Over 33,000 new Norfolk Banns are now available to search. These new additions cover the parishes of Rockland All Saints & St Andrew, Roughton, Snetterton and Yaxham. Banns of marriage are the public announcement in a Christian parish church of a forthcoming marriage. They would be announced on three consecutive Sundays in order to prevent anyone from marrying when there was a legal impediment to them doing so.

The records include both a transcript and image of the original banns register. The details in each transcript may vary depending on the age and condition of the original source. Most transcripts will include the couple’s names, residences, home parish and banns year. Images may reveal the second and third banns dates, the couple’s marital statuses and the name of the minister who performed the banns.

Norfolk Marriages

Over 27,000 new records covering the parishes of North Creake, Rockland All Saints & St Andrew, Snetterton, Somerleyton, Southwood, Wacton, Wells next the Sea, Westacre and Worstead. The new additions span the years 1777 to 1984 and will reveal a combination of names, dates and locations related to both the bride and groom.

Every record displays an image of the original parish register as well as a transcript with all the pertinent information found in the record. The detail in each transcript will vary depending on the age of the records. Earlier marriage records recorded less information than those created in the twentieth century. Transcripts may include a combination of the couple’s birth years, residences, marriage date, home parish, ages and father’s names.

Norfolk Burials

Search over 15,000 recent additions to our collection of Norfolk Burials covering the parishes of North Creake, Rockland All Saints & St Andrew, Southwood, Wells next the Sea and Worstead. The transcripts and images will list a combination of your ancestors’ burial dates, ages and residences at time of death, and their birth years.

A burial record is a good source for your family tree because it helps you to follow your ancestor’s life journey from beginning to end. Many of our ancestors moved throughout their lives for different reasons like work and family. Death records will show where they were living at the end of their lives and this may indicate where their families resided. You can use this information to search for more ancestors in the electoral registers and census records.

British & Irish Newspapers

Since our last update we have added an additional 228,772 pages across ten titles, including one brand new title. The Lennox Herald for Dumbartonshire in Scotland joins 111 other Scottish newspapers in the collection. You can find a list of the titles we have added to in the table below.

Updates have also been made to the following existing titles: