The David Rumsey Map Collection Places a 42×38 foot 1940 WPA San Francisco Model Online

“But my computer monitor isn’t big enough to display that!”

Seriously, if you have ancestors in San Francisco or have any other interest in the city as it existed in 1940, you will be interested in the scale model of San Francisco.

The scale model is a 42 by 38 foot detailed wooden replica of the city of San Francisco as it was in 1940 in 158 pieces at a scale of 1 inch to 100 feet. The pieces contain about 6,000 removable city blocks. The model was built by The Works Progress Administration in the late 1930s, under the New Deal. It was first displayed in sections in the Golden Gate International Exposition on Treasure Island in San Francisco Bay in 1939.

Even on a small monitor, you can zoom in and out to examine streets and even individual houses as they existed at the time.

You can check it out at: http://bit.ly/2Ry7n4u.