Don’t Print These Articles!

Warning: This article contains personal opinions.

A newsletter reader asked today, “Is there a way to print out (I know; I am bad) an item without all of the right column (Subscribe, Read, Steal, Search, Links, Etc.) being printed? A recent blog was 23 pages of the blog but would have printed out 45 pages in all. If not, OK. I can watch and halt the printing, when I remember.”

My answer may have surprised the person who asked. I replied, “I strongly recommend that you NEVER print anything and thereby waste paper! I save lots of articles from many different web sites but never print anything, if I can avoid it. I work hard to keep a paperless lifestyle.”

Actually, you are free to print most anything in this newsletter and even forward most items or republish them elsewhere, as you please. See https://blog.eogn.com/copyrights-and-other-legal-things for details. However, I try hard to never print anything and I suggest you do the same.

Why waste paper?

There are better ways to keep things for a long time! In fact, it is easier to find things that are saved electronically than it is to find things saved on paper. Computers are marvelous devices when it comes to searching through hundreds or thousands of saved text files.

As I wrote in an article more than four years ago:

“I have written a number of times about the advantages of a paperless lifestyle. Genealogists seem especially attached to paper. We often save photocopies of old records, old books, and much, much more. I once bought a four-drawer filing cabinet to store all my paper. A few years later, I purchased a SECOND four-drawer filing cabinet. I purchased probably more than one hundred dollars’ worth of file folders over the years. I photocopied and photocopied and stored all the paper in neatly-arranged folders.

“Sadly, I almost never opened the drawers to retrieve anything. When I did attempt to find something, I often couldn’t locate what I wanted because the document was filed in some obscure method. For instance, the marriage record I might be seeking often was filed under the husband’s surname, not under the wife’s maiden name.

“Like a recovering alcoholic, I have since broken my addiction to paper. I now live about 98% paper-free, and I love it. Almost every piece of paper that enters my house is either (1.) discarded immediately or (2.) scanned into my computer, and then the paper is discarded. I don’t ever want to go back to cluttering my life with paper. And, yes, I have multiple backups of everything worth saving; some backup copies are stored at home, and other copies are stored off-site for safety. See http://goo.gl/qLFH63 for some of my earlier articles about how to live a paperless lifestyle.”

Life without paper is great! I can now find things easier than ever before. It saves space. It saves clutter.

For more information, see the following past articles from this newsletter:

However, if you really insist upon wasting paper, see the icons at the bottom of each article. Click on “Print & PDF.”

After you click on “Print & PDF,” I would strongly suggest you select the option for PDF and then save the article to your hard drive. However, if you really want to, you can select the option to Print. In both cases, that will save the article “without all of the right column (Subscribe, Read, Steal, Search, Links, Etc.).”

You will also have an option to send the article by email to yourself or to someone else.