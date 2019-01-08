FamilySearch’s Top Record Collections of 2018

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (8 January 2019), In 2018, FamilySearch added hundreds of millions of searchable free images and indexes of historical records from all around the world. The records came from locations such as Germany, Sweden, France, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, Mexico, and the United States. We thought we’d summarize those countries with the largest volume of new records and images for you and provide convenient links to help you quickly discover a few new ancestors. FamilySearch now has over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Records and Images 
Australia 1,618,183
Brazil 1,591,900
England 9,948,263
France 12,010,885
Germany 85,357,860
Ireland 7,868,337
Italy 7,541,275
Mexico 63,530,408
Netherlands 18,018,230
Russia 1,032,510
South Africa 1,029,108
Sweden 45,910,699
United Kingdom 3,264,935
United States– Alabama 4,115,533
United States– California 6,055,650
United States Census 11,779,223
United States– Georgia 1,224,740
United States– Illinois 1,041,748
United States– Kansas 1,609,914
United States– Kentucky 1,561,926
United States– Michigan 1,570,493
United States– Native American Census Rolls 1,974,407
United States– New York 4,194,464
United States– New York Passenger Arrival Lists (Ellis Island), 1892-1924 3,243,589
United States– New York Passenger Lists, 1820-1891 (Castle Garden) 428,944
United States– New York, New York Passenger and Crew Lists, 1909, 1925-1957 5,192,064
United States– North Carolina 7,023,969
United States– Ohio 1,077,187
United States– Oklahoma 5,848,398
United States– Pennsylvania 1,236,748
United States– Vermont 2,401,944
United States– Veteran’s Administration 3,099,585
United States– Virginia 6,236,808
United States– West Virginia 1,158,909

About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

