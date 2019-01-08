Nevada Issues Almost 1,000 Marriage Certificates on the Ethereum Blockchain, But Government Acceptance Varies

This could be a game changer for future genealogists seeking information about marriage licenses. It should reduce paperwork and provide security for important government records. I don’t see it having much impact on genealogists for a few years. However, I do suspect we will all hear more and more about “the blockchain” any time we are discussing record keeping of legal documents.

So far, 950 digital marriage certificates, which use smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain for security, have been issued to couples residing both within and outside Nevada since April 2018.

NOTE: A blockchain is a decentralized, distributed and public digital ledger that is used to record transactions across many computers so that any involved record cannot be altered retroactively, without the alteration of all subsequent blocks. Blockchains were first invented as a means of accurately verifying cryptocurrency transactions (bitcoins, ethereum, litecoins, ripple, and others). Blockchain technology has proven to be so secure that it is now being adopted to all sorts of record-keeping databases, including financial transactions, records of property deeds, and governmental records.

The gradual introduction of blockchain into real world scenarios continues to see mixed success in the U.S. “Some people say, ‘Nah, I don’t use email so I don’t want it,’” the AP quotes Hunter Halcomb, a Washoe County systems technician as saying.

Currently, various states across the country are either considering applications of blockchain or seeking to redesign laws to make its growth and that of cryptocurrency more appealing.

You can read more in an article by William Suberg in the CoinTelegraph web site at: http://bit.ly/2Fgwweq.