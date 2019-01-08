NYG&B Welcomes 150th Anniversary Year with Landmark Gift from Kinship Books

The following announcement was written by the folks at the New York Genealogical and Biographical Society:

The New York Genealogical and Biographical Society (NYG&B) announced today that Arthur C.M. and Nancy V. Kelly, co-founders and owners of Kinship Books, have donated the assets of their business, Kinship Books, to the NYG&B. This generous gift includes rights to more than 300 publications, including transcribed and indexed materials from more than 50 New York counties.

Kinship Books began more than 50 years ago, under the careful stewardship of Arthur C.M. Kelly of Rhinebeck, New York, who began locating, copying, and transcribing religious records, account books, store ledgers, census records, and other important materials from various locations throughout the state of New York. Focusing heavily on the areas surrounding the Hudson River, Kinship’s publications have helped thousands of researchers uncover their New York ancestors. Now under the careful watch of the NYG&B, New York’s largest— and oldest—genealogical organization, the Kellys’ work will continue for generations to come.

As of Tuesday, January 8, 2018 the NYG&B will assume the operation of Kinship Books and its website, www.kinshipny.com. In addition, the Kellys donated their copies of original materials for the majority of their published titles, ongoing projects, and collections related to their periodicals, The Mohawk, The Capital, The Saratoga, and The Columbia (each of which published unique record transcriptions from various counties in New York). Over time, the NYG&B will work to digitize and make these unique materials accessible to their worldwide membership.

“This gift represents one of the largest collections of materials related to upstate New York that has ever been amassed,” noted NYG&B President D. Joshua Taylor. “We are humbled and grateful for Arthur and Nancy’s generosity and their desire to ensure that Kinship Books will continue into the future.”

Arthur C. M. and Nancy V. Kelly, now octogenarians, state, “It is important for us to see that our KiNSHiP collection which essentially represents a lifetime of acquisition, be placed with a Society that will be a careful and a wise custodian and disseminator of the accumulated data so that those attempting to discover their family roots will find a treasury of materials to assist them.”

“We are satisfied that our collection has found a responsible home where the information it contains will be available and thank President D. Joshua Taylor and staff, in providing a smooth transition of the KiNSHiP assets to the NYG&B.”

The Kellys continue to seek previously unpublished vital records and also to provide help to those needing research on Hudson and Mohawk valley families.

The NYG&B has launched an online surname index and the complete catalog of Kinship Book titles available for purchase at www.kinshipny.com.