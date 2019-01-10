Bill Filed in Texas to Place 125 Year Embargo Period on Birth Records

January 10, 2019

If passed, this will be a major obstacle to researching Texas ancestors. The following message was received from Jan Meisels Allen, Chairperson of the IAJGS Public Records Access Monitoring Committee:

A bill has been filed in the Texas State Legislature that would impose a 125 year embargo period on access to birth records. Death records are not changed from their current 25 year embargo. Existing law regarding indexes whether a general or summary index is not being proposed to be amended from current statute. To read the bill see: https://capitol.texas.gov/tlodocs/86R/billtext/pdf/HB00703I.pdf.

The bill was filed on January 9, 2019 and not yet assigned to a committee. https://capitol.texas.gov/BillLookup/History.aspx?LegSess=86R&Bill=HB703.

Thank you to Brooke Schreier Ganz, president and founder, Reclaim the Records for sharing the information on the bill filing with us.

