Brightsolid/Findmypast Announces a new CEO and a new CTO

Brightsolid, that parent company of Findmypast, has announced the appointment of two new executives. Elaine Maddison will fill the role of CEO while Bryan Lambe will join the DC Thomson-owned company as CTO.

Bryan Lambe and Elaine Maddison

Ms Maddison has spent 20 years in the UK financial services industry and has experience across a range of disciplines including IT, operations, risk management, strategy and M&A activities. She has previously experienced Brightsolid as a customer during her time working with Alliance Trust Savings.

Mr Lambe joins Brightsolid after 12 years of working for Microsoft’s Middle East and Africa operations. Throughout his time at the technology giant, he led digital change projects, including defining cloud and IT strategies for clients and supporting the development and modernisation of data centres.

Mr Lambe will be responsible for the technical strategy and end-to-end design and delivery of the company’s technology-based services, working collaboratively with clients to meet their IT needs.