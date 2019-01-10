More than 144,700 Worcestershire Baptism Records added to TheGenealogist and a Further 20,000 Individuals on Headstones

The following announcement was written by the folks at TheGenealogist:

TheGenealogist is releasing the records of 144,793 individuals added to their Worcestershire Baptisms (in Partnership with Malvern FHS) and an additional 20,000 individuals on headstones from the UKIndexer project where volunteers help their fellow genealogists by indexing and/or photographing the monumental inscriptions in churchyards and cemeteries.

Discover dates of ancestors’ baptisms

Glean names of parents of those baptised in Worcestershire

Headstones give dates and name details of those buried and sometimes familiar relationships

Memorials can reveal information not recorded elsewhere for ancestors

St. Giles – Imber

Headstones being released this week includes the transcriptions and the images for those at St Giles, Imber on Salisbury Plain, useful for those with ancestors buried there as it is only open a few days a year. St Giles’ Church is in the deserted village of Imber, Wiltshire and was built in the late 13th or early 14th century. The village falls within the British Army’s training grounds on Salisbury Plain and is deserted as a result of the entire civilian population being evicted in 1943 to provide an exercise area for American troops preparing for the invasion of Europe during the Second World War. Once the war came to an end the villagers would have liked to return but were not allowed. The church today is without its pews and its font was moved to Brixton Deverill while the pulpit has been sent to Winterbourne Stoke. St Giles’ seating, bell and two effigies are now housed at Edington Priory. The Church of St Giles is open for visitors and services on specified days of the year when the Ministry of Defence allows access. St Giles is recorded in the National Heritage List for England as a Grade I listed building, and is now a redundant church in the care of the Churches Conservation Trust.

These fully searchable records released this week are available now to Diamond subscribers of TheGenealogist.

