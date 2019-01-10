New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of January 7, 2019

· January 10, 2019 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

SALT LAKE CITY, UT—FamilySearch added over 600,000 free indexed historical records this week from Chile, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, South Africa, and Ohio in the United States. ​Almost 200,00 digital images were also added from BillionGraves. 

Research these free new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Chile Chile, Cemetery Records, 1821-2015 688 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Czech Republic Czech Republic, Church Books, 1552-1981 1,059 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Baden, Stebbach, Church Book Extracts, 1675-1951 3,457 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Hungary Hungary Civil Registration, 1895-1980 113,787 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Other BillionGraves Index 173,946 173,946 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Cape Province, Civil Deaths, 1895-1972 330,782 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, County Naturalization Records, 1800-1977 20,709 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.

ABOUT FAMILYSEARCH

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: