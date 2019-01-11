New Library Director at the Godfrey

January 11, 2019

The following announcement was written by the Godfrey Memorial Library in Middletown, Connecticut:

January 9, 2019 – The Godfrey Memorial Library is pleased to announce that Carol Ansel has been appointed Library Director as of January 1, 2019.

Carol has been the Reference Librarian at the Library since July 2018. She has over 35 years of experience in various libraries in Connecticut and is a Board member of the Connecticut Library Consortium.

She holds a BA degree from Connecticut College and a MLIS degree from the University of Rhode Island. In addition, she holds a Certificate in Genealogical Research from Boston University.

Godfrey Memorial Library, established in 1947, is a major repository of genealogical and family history research materials and is the home of the American Genealogical and Biographical Index. The Library is located in Middletown, Connecticut and has members from across America. Further information on the Library can be found at its website, www.godfrey.org.

