New Records Available To Search this Findmypast Friday

There are more than 500,000 new records and newspapers articles available to search this Findmypast Friday, including:

Kent Baptisms

Over 23,000 new records covering Anglican and Wesleyan baptisms in Dover, Gravesend, Higham, Nettlestead and Maidstone have been added to our collection of Kent parish baptisms.

The new additions span the years 1736-1917 and will reveal a combination of your ancestor’s birth year, residence, parent’s names and father’s occupation as well as the date and location of their baptism. A number of records may provide a variety of extra details such as the mother’s maiden name, the child’s relationship to the parents or guardians, a dedication or any additional notes.

Kent Marriages

Over 22,000 new records covering 9 Anglican parishes in Aylesford, Boxley, Higham and Nettlestead have been added to the collection and are now available to search.

Parish marriage registers will provide you with birth years, father’s names, occupations, and residences for both the bride and groom as well as the date and location of their marriage. Some records may even include the names of the couple’s witnesses.

Kent Burials

Over 203,000 additional records covering the former Grange Road Cemetery in Gillingham, now a public open space, Fort Pitt Military Cemetery and the cemetery in Robin Hood Lane, Chatham have been added to the collection.

In these records, you may uncover your ancestor’s age at death and date and place of burial, as well as interesting details such as whether your ancestor was a foundling. Some records may even include a dedication or additional notes on your ancestor’s life, family and occupation.

Boston Pilot Newspaper Information Wanted Ads

Did any of your Irish ancestors emigrate to the United States? Search advertisements placed in the Boston Pilot newspaper by family members and others looking for lost friends and relatives from 1831 to 1920. These records provide an insight into Irish immigration and reflect the tumultuous times that led to the Irish diaspora such as the Great Irish Famine and the United States Civil War.

The advertisements contain the ordinary but revealing details about the missing person’s life, from the county and parish of their birth, when they left Ireland, the believed port of arrival in North America, their occupation, and a range of other personal information. The people who placed ads were often anxious family members in Ireland or the wives, siblings, or parents of men who followed construction jobs on railroads or canals.

1939 Register update

Over 53,000 additional ‘open’ records have been added to the 1939 Register. Since the Register was launched, Findmypast has matched nearly five million ‘closed records’ to multiple data sources to correctly confirm the date and location of death for individuals recorded.

The 1939 Register now contains more than 34 million searchable records. Each record includes the names of inhabitants at each address, their date of birth, marital status and occupation. A wealth of contextual information, including period photographs never before seen online, infographics, region-specific newspaper articles and historical and contemporary maps, are personally tailored to each record.

Devon Social & Institutional Records

Over 76,000 new records have been added to our collection of Devon Social & Institutional Records. Search this extraordinarily rich set of records to find paupers and vagrants, apprentices, peddlers and tradesmen. Find out if they got married, were vaccinated against smallpox or got Christmas presents while their father was fighting WW1. Explore more than two centuries of social history to find rare details of the lives of ordinary people.

This collection of records has been gathered by the Devon Family History Society from a wide range of local records covering daily life in the 18th and 19th centuries. There are 132 separate sources mainly covering working life, but also containing a fascinating collection of criminal and poor law records, early local censuses, town lists, photographs and even admission registers for a homes for “Friendless and Fallen Girls”.

British & Irish Newspaper update

Over 119,672 new pages have been added to our collection of historical British & Irish newspapers this week. We have updates to two of our existing titles, Wexford publication the New Ross Standard, and Reach plc (Trinity Mirror) title the Cheshire Observer.

Both updates cover the twentieth century, whilst the New Ross Standard extends into the twenty-first century, with pages spanning the years between 1911 and 2005.