Portland Genealogy Library Waives Fees to Federal Workers During Shutdown

· January 11, 2019 · Societies · No Comments

Here is a great example of a genealogy society and library helping the Federal workers who are not being paid because of the government shutdown. The following announcement was written by the Genealogical Forum of Oregon:

The Genealogical Forum of Oregon will waive admission fees to use its library for all federal workers for the duration of the federal shutdown.

The GFO recognizes these workers are not getting paid and have unscheduled time available.

Federal employees can show their federal employment identification to save the $7 daily use fee while researching their ancestry.

The GFO operates the largest genealogy library in the Pacific Northwest with 50,000 holdings and access to nine subscription computer databases.

The GFO library is located in Portland in the basement of the historic Ford Building at 2505 SE 11th Ave.

An all volunteer operation, it is open seven days per week.

