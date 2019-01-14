Cullman County, Alabama, Historic Photographs Online

Wallace State Community College’s Genealogy online collection features photographs from Cullman County’s past for the public’s use. Wallace State’s Library has collected many other photographs over the years including an entire defunct newspaper’s archives. Those images will join the other collections on the Wallace State website at wallacestate.edu/library/genealogy.

In addition, Wallace State’s Library is interested in adding more historic photographs that are now in private collections. The owners can keep possession of their prized photographs. The library would simply like to borrow the photographs long enough to scan them and then will return the original photos to the owners. To arrange to scan photographs, contact Tanya Shearer at 256-352-8263 or email her at tanya.shearer@wallacestate.edu.

Further details may be found in an article in The Cullman Times at: http://bit.ly/2ClgYlt.