An article by Scott Calzolaio in the Milford Daily News‘ web site describes a job opening for a part-time archivist for the Franklin Historical Museum. If you live in or near Franklin and are interested in the position, you can find the article at: http://bit.ly/2RtbIH9.
Help Wanted: A Part-Time Archivist in Franklin, Massachusetts
Dick Eastman · January 14, 2019 · Help Wanted · No Comments
Dick Eastman, author
Dick Eastman has been writing this genealogy newsletter for 23 years.
He has been involved in genealogy for more than 35 years. He has worked in the computer industry for more than 40 years in hardware, software, and managerial positions. By the early 1970s, Dick was already using a mainframe computer to enter his family data on punch cards. He built his first home computer in 1980.
