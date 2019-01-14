Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

Next Week’s Plus Edition Newsletter Might Be Late

(+) Is it Protected Under Copyright Laws?

The Impact of the U.S. Government Shutdown to Genealogists

Portland Genealogy Library Waives Fees to Federal Workers During Shutdown

Bill Filed in Texas to Place 125 Year Embargo Period on Birth Records

Nevada Issues Almost 1,000 Marriage Certificates on the Ethereum Blockchain, But Government Acceptance Varies

Don’t Store Books or Documents in Sealed Plastic!

Don’t Print These Articles!

Volunteers Needed to Transcribe an Edwardian Book of Railway Accidents in a Day

New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of January 7, 2019

FamilySearch’s Top Record Collections of 2018

What’s Coming from FamilySearch in 2019

Findmypast Announces Release of Over 53 Million Indexed Electoral Registers

More than 144,700 Worcestershire Baptism Records added to TheGenealogist and a Further 20,000 Individuals on Headstones

New Records Available To Search this Findmypast Friday

Brightsolid/Findmypast Announces a new CEO and a new CTO

Former BrightSolid/Findmypast CEO, Elaine Van Der Berg, Moves to Amazon Web Services

New Library Director at the Godfrey

AGRA recognises University of Dundee Family History qualifications in Membership & Associate Applications

NYG&B Welcomes 150th Anniversary Year with Landmark Gift from Kinship Books

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

