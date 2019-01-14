The Impact of the U.S. Government Shutdown to Genealogists

· January 14, 2019 · Legal Affairs · 3 Comments

The news media is full of reports about the impact of the U.S. government shutdown, both to government employees and to private citizens alike. I see no point in repeating those stories here. However, I will say that genealogists should be aware of the impact to their research efforts.

If you were planning a genealogy research trip in the near future, you need to be aware that:

  • The Library of Congress is closed.
  • The National Archives and Records Administration buildings in the Washington, D.C., area are closed to researchers.
  • The National Archives and Records Administration Regional Branches all are closed.
  • All the document research areas overseen by the National Archives at presidential libraries are closed.
  • Until the shutdown ends, there will be no updates to government websites or social media.
  • The government offices typically used by genealogists and historians cannot respond to inquiries, conduct research, process inter-library loan (ILL) or material requests. All government-sponsored activities, workshops, and events are cancelled.
  • And it doesn’t stop there – other federal depositories, libraries, and facilities are closed as well.

Summation: Your tax dollars (not) at work!

3 Comments

VirginiaB January 14, 2019 at 10:07 am

Thanks for the news, altho unpleasant to hear. An outrageous situation on so many levels.

Like

Reply
Kathy Casey January 14, 2019 at 12:14 pm

The NSDAR Museum in Washington is open as it is non-governmental and it has tons of genealogy information. People could check the web site or call them, http://www.dar.org.

Like

Reply
DNull January 14, 2019 at 12:19 pm

A correction – The Library of Congress is NOT closed due to the shutdown. It is closed today (January 14th) because of a snow storm, but otherwise is open as normal.

Like

Reply

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: