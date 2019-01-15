Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Asking the Citizenship Question from 2020 Census

I have written about this question before. See https://duckduckgo.com/?q=site%3Aeogn.com+%222020+census%22&t=h_&ia=web for my past articles about the 2020 U.S. Census.

Now a New York Judge has ruled that the 2020 US Census may not include the proposed citizenship question. The opinion from US District Court of Southern District of New York Judge Furman stated:

“Secretary Ross’s decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census—even if it did not violate the Constitution itself—was unlawful for a multitude of independent reasons and must be set aside”.

Further, Judge Furman said “the plaintiffs had proved they would be harmed by the addition of the citizenship question”. He also said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross violated the Administrative Procedure Act, which governs how federal agencies develop regulations.” The later was because the Secretary “failed to consider several important aspects of the problem; the plaintiffs had proved they would be harmed by the addition of the citizenship question. Judge Furman also said Mr. Ross violated the Administrative Procedure Act, which governs how federal agencies develop regulations.

To read Judge Furman’s decision see:

https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/5684702-Findings-of-Fact-Conclusions-of-Law.html.