On the Road Again, This Time to Bangkok

By the time you read this, I will probably be en route to Bangkok, Thailand. I will warn you there may not be as many articles as normal posted in this newsletter in the next week.

If you have been reading this newsletter for some time, you already know that I often travel to genealogy conferences. This time it is a personal trip, not related to genealogy.

I will have a laptop computer with me and will be staying in a modern hotel with wi-fi connectivity. However, I hope to maximize my time sightseeing and minimize my online time.

In addition, when traveling, one sometimes encounters unpleasant and unexpected problems, such as wi-fi that doesn’t work properly or a laptop computer that suddenly fails. Please don’t be surprised if I disappear for a few days.

By the way, this will be an “around the world” trip although I didn’t plan it that way. It seems that Bangkok is almost exactly half way around the world from my home in the eastern U.S. To travel from my home to Bangkok, it doesn’t make much difference if I fly east to get there or fly west to get there. Bangkok is about the same distance in either direction.

I went online to make my reservations and the airline suggested the quickest way to get there at the time I wanted to leave was to fly eastward on a red-eye flight from Orlando to Frankfurt, Germany and then connect to another flight to Bangkok.

After six days in the city, I will leave Bangkok on a flight going eastward again to Taiwan, then connect to a flight to San Francisco, and finally connect to a flight to Orlando. By the time I return home, I will have flown all around the world!

Admittedly, I won’t see much of the world but I do hope to see everything I possibly can while in Bangkok.