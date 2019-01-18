Molasses Flood Victims’ Death Certificates Now Online

This is a follow-up to my earlier article, The Great Molasses Flood of January 15, 1919, available at: https://blog.eogn.com/2019/01/15/the-great-molasses-flood-of-january-15-1919/.

The Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has announced a new online database: the Massachusetts Archives Digital Repository.

21 people, including two school children and one 65-year-old house wife were killed in the Great Molasses Flood in the North End. Now, their death certificates are online as part of a new online archives system. In addition to the death certificates from the 1919 molasses flood, the same database also contains records from a variety of state agencies and collections, such as: an index of Massachusetts casualties in World War II, records of the administration of Governor Deval Patrick, town plans from 1830 to 1974, and more are all searchable in the online database.

The office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is working to add more, according to a release. The Massachusetts Archives Digital Repository will make it easier to store and preserve state archives, while also making them easier for the public to access.

The Massachusetts Archives Digital Repository is available now at: http://digitalarchives.sec.state.ma.us/.