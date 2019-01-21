Genetic Markers Don’t Follow National Borders, Says Expert

An article in the Yucatán Expat Life web site tells something that DNA experts have known for years: the claims of DNA ancestry from a particular country are often bogus. Wandering tribes of humans did not confine themselves to today’s political borders in their travels many years ago. In addition, almost all of the western hemisphere is a melting pot of people who came from many different countries.

Can a DNA kit accurately tell you how Mexican you are? Not according to one of the leading genealogy DNA experts of today.

“It’s an impossibility to really identify anyone’s DNA to be ‘Mexican,’” genetic genealogist Blaine Bettinger of Baldwinsville, N.Y., told BuzzFeed News.

The article states:

“But genetic genealogy testing is a lot more complicated than that. DNA-based ancestry companies do a good job of distinguishing between different continents, like Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Africa.

“But beyond that, it’s difficult to drill down to specific countries or regions, he said. That’s especially true of the Americas — Mexico as well as the United States, Canada, and Central and South America — because their populations are historically made up of immigrants from all parts of the world.”

You can read the full article at: https://yucatanexpatlife.com/the-big-flaw-in-aeromexicos-mexican-dna-viral-video/.

