Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

Hello from Bangkok

This Newsletter is Twenty-Three Years Old!

(+) Which Protects Better: Cloud Storage or Local Backups?

Free Genealogy Programs

Genetic Markers Don’t Follow National Borders, Says Expert

A Body Found 31 Years Ago is ID’d in Cold Case

The Future of Crime-Fighting Is Family Tree Forensics, or Is It?

Using Genes to Create Personalized Diets

Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Asking the Citizenship Question from 2020 Census

The Great Molasses Flood of January 15, 1919

Molasses Flood Victims’ Death Certificates Now Online

Browse and Search Historical Publications with the New Washington Digital Newspapers Website

Cullman County, Alabama, Historic Photographs Online

New Middlesbrough Catholic Records Available To Search this Findmypast Friday

Genealogy Guys and Vivid-Pix Partner to Recognize Genealogy’s Unsung Heroes

Help Wanted: A Part-Time Archivist in Franklin, Massachusetts

How to Extract Your Own DNA at Home by using Vodka

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

