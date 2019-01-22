Two Yorkshire Family History Organisations have Merged

If you are researching ancestors in England, you might want to know the Wharfedale Family History Group and Keighley Family History Society, both of which have been in existence since the early 1980s, are now known as the Airedale and Wharfedale Family History Society.

With three branches, Burley in Wharfedale, Keighley and Threshfield, the society is open to anyone interested in tracing their ancestry.

The new society will take in Wharfedale, Airedale, the Forest of Bowland and all towns and villages to the borders of Lancashire and Cumbria.

Details may be found in an article in the Ilkey Gazette at http://bit.ly/2MiRERJ.