New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of January 21, 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
SALT LAKE CITY, UT—FamilySearch added over 23.7 million free indexed historical records this week from Australia, Belgium, Benin, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, England, France, Germany, Italy, Nicaragua, Peru, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States (Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Virginia, Obituary Records, Native American Reservation Rolls, Cemetery Abstracts, and the Veterans Administration Master Index). Find and share this announcement online in the FamilySearch Newsroom.
Search these free new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Comments
|Australia
|Australia, South Australia, School Admission Registers, 1873-1985
|50,944
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Belgium
|Belgium, East Flanders, Civil Registration, 1541-1914
|2,757
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Benin
|Benin, Civil Registration of Deaths, 1891-2014
|10
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Bolivia
|Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566-1996
|419,322
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, Civil Registration, 1829-2012
|4,552,840
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Cemetery Records, 1821-2015
|69,573
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Costa Rica
|Costa Rica, Civil Registration, 1823-1975
|73,318
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Costa Rica
|Costa Rica, Civil Registration, 1823-1975
|1,978
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Dominican Republic
|Dominican Republic Civil Registration, 1801-2010
|6,437
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|El Salvador
|El Salvador Civil Registration, 1704-2001
|306,119
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Derbyshire, Church of England Parish Registers, 1537-1918
|305,850
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Northumberland, Parish Registers, 1538-1950
|994,791
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Calvados, Military Registration Cards, 1867-1921
|1,388
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Haute-Garonne, Toulouse, Church Records, 1539-1793
|1,151
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Saône-et-Loire, Parish and Civil Registration, 1530-1892
|3,064,022
|New indexed records collection
|France
|France, Vienne, Census, 1856
|372,562
|New indexed records collection
|France
|France, Vienne, Census, 1876
|304,196
|New indexed records collection
|France
|France, Vienne, Military Draft Cards, 1867-1921
|511
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Baden, Archdiocese of Freiburg im Breisgau, Catholic Church Records, 1678-1930
|7,397,644
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Bavaria, Diocese of Augsburg, Catholic Church Records, 1615-1939
|2,871,125
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Rhineland, Diocese of Trier, Catholic Church Records, 1704-1957
|34,378
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Schleswig-Holstein, Kreis Steinburg, Civil Registration, 1874-1983
|17,160
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Campobasso, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809-1918
|7,900
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Nicaragua
|Nicaragua Civil Registration, 1809-2013
|35,367
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Diocese of Huacho, Catholic Church Records, 1560-1952
|19,808
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, La Libertad, Civil Registration, 1903-1998
|18,924
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Pietermaritzburg Estate Files 1846-1950
|3,686
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United Kingdom
|Great Britain, War Office Registers, 1772-1935
|3,153
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Delaware Vital Records, 1650-1974
|126
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia Probate Records, 1742-1990
|321
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Illinois, Cook County Marriages, 1871-1920
|94,757
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Indiana, Ripley County, Osgood, Greendale Cemetery Records, 1861-2007
|4,443
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Maryland, Baltimore, Loudon Park Cemetery, Cemetery Records, 1853-1986
|356,122
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Missouri, Pre-WWII Adjutant General Enlistment Contracts, 1900-1941
|83,991
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana, Cascade County Records, 1880-2009
|45,437
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana, Granite County Records, 1865-2009
|2,984
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana, Teton County Records, 1881-2012
|348
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Swisher County Records, 1879-2012
|72
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Cemetery Abstracts
|288,877
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|United States, Native American, Eastern Cherokee Indian Reservation Rolls, 1848-1970
|769
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Obituaries, American Historical Society of Germans from Russia, 1899-2012
|1,392,105
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Veterans Administration Master Index, 1917-1940
|487,730
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Lynchburg, Diuguid Funeral Home records, 1820-1971
|39
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.
FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
