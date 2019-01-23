New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of January 21, 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

SALT LAKE CITY, UT—FamilySearch added over 23.7 million free indexed historical records this week from Australia, Belgium, Benin, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, England, France, Germany, Italy, Nicaragua, Peru, South Africa,  the United Kingdom, and the United States (Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Virginia, Obituary Records, Native American Reservation Rolls, Cemetery Abstracts, and the Veterans Administration Master Index).  ​Find and share this announcement online in the FamilySearch Newsroom.

Search these free new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Comments
Australia Australia, South Australia, School Admission Registers, 1873-1985 50,944 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Belgium Belgium, East Flanders, Civil Registration, 1541-1914 2,757 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Benin Benin, Civil Registration of Deaths, 1891-2014 10 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Bolivia Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566-1996 419,322 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, Civil Registration, 1829-2012 4,552,840 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Cemetery Records, 1821-2015 69,573 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Costa Rica Costa Rica, Civil Registration, 1823-1975 73,318 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Costa Rica Costa Rica, Civil Registration, 1823-1975 1,978 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Dominican Republic Dominican Republic Civil Registration, 1801-2010 6,437 Added indexed records to an existing collection
El Salvador El Salvador Civil Registration, 1704-2001 306,119 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Derbyshire, Church of England Parish Registers, 1537-1918 305,850 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Northumberland, Parish Registers, 1538-1950 994,791 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Calvados, Military Registration Cards, 1867-1921 1,388 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Haute-Garonne, Toulouse, Church Records, 1539-1793 1,151 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Saône-et-Loire, Parish and Civil Registration, 1530-1892 3,064,022 New indexed records collection
France France, Vienne, Census, 1856 372,562 New indexed records collection
France France, Vienne, Census, 1876 304,196 New indexed records collection
France France, Vienne, Military Draft Cards, 1867-1921 511 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Baden, Archdiocese of Freiburg im Breisgau, Catholic Church Records, 1678-1930 7,397,644 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Bavaria, Diocese of Augsburg, Catholic Church Records, 1615-1939 2,871,125 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Rhineland, Diocese of Trier, Catholic Church Records, 1704-1957 34,378 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Schleswig-Holstein, Kreis Steinburg, Civil Registration, 1874-1983 17,160 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Campobasso, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809-1918 7,900 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Nicaragua Nicaragua Civil Registration, 1809-2013 35,367 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Diocese of Huacho, Catholic Church Records, 1560-1952 19,808 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, La Libertad, Civil Registration, 1903-1998 18,924 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Pietermaritzburg Estate Files 1846-1950 3,686 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United Kingdom Great Britain, War Office Registers, 1772-1935 3,153 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Delaware Vital Records, 1650-1974 126 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
United States Georgia Probate Records, 1742-1990 321 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Illinois, Cook County Marriages, 1871-1920 94,757 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Indiana, Ripley County, Osgood, Greendale Cemetery Records, 1861-2007 4,443 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Maryland, Baltimore, Loudon Park Cemetery, Cemetery Records, 1853-1986 356,122 New indexed records collection
United States Missouri, Pre-WWII Adjutant General Enlistment Contracts, 1900-1941 83,991 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Montana, Cascade County Records, 1880-2009 45,437 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Montana, Granite County Records, 1865-2009 2,984 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Montana, Teton County Records, 1881-2012 348 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Swisher County Records, 1879-2012 72 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Cemetery Abstracts 288,877 New indexed records collection
United States United States, Native American, Eastern Cherokee Indian Reservation Rolls, 1848-1970 769 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Obituaries, American Historical Society of Germans from Russia, 1899-2012 1,392,105 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Veterans Administration Master Index, 1917-1940 487,730 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Lynchburg, Diuguid Funeral Home records, 1820-1971 39 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

