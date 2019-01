Can anyone match this? Until his death at the age of 103 a few days ago, Donald Cask Kirk of Utah was the patriarch of a family with 6 living generations. He had 7 children (with several of them still living), 37 grandchildren, 99 great-grandchildren, 36 great-great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-great-grandchild.

Donald Cask Kirk’s obituary may be found at: http://bit.ly/2RNIkvg.

My thanks to newsletter reader W David Samuelsen for telling me about this story.