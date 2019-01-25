Predicting the Effectiveness of Immunotherapy Treatment by Using DNA Analysis, Artificial Intelligence (A.I.), and Huge Databases in the Cloud

NOTE: This article is not about genealogy but does describe the use of DNA to prevent or cure life-threatening medical problems.

Australian analytics company Max Kelsen is using DNA information derived from millions of individuals, along with the Google Cloud, and artificial intelligence (A.I.), to predict the effectiveness of cancer treatments.

The company is integrating A.I. and whole-genome sequencing into cancer research and clinical practice, focusing initially on immunotherapy treatment for melanoma and small cell lung cancer.

The Max Kelsen company, led by CEO Nicholas Therkelsen-Terry, wants to develop a prediction model that will indicate the likely effectiveness of cancer treatments based on a patient’s genetic makeup.

You can read about this research effort in an article by Asha McLean in the ZDnet web site at https://zd.net/2FXuQpH.