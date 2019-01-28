Help Wanted in the Heredis Booth at RootsTech

· January 28, 2019 · Conferences, Help Wanted · No Comments

Heredis is a very successful genealogy program for both Windows and Macintosh that is developed in France and sold worldwide. The company will be at RootsTech and is looking for a bit of help in their exhibits booth. I received the following message from Audrey Cavalier of Heredis:

We are proud to announce our coming to RootsTech 2019, the world’s largest family-history technology conference, from February 28 to March 2 at Salt Lake City. For the second time, Heredis has a booth for this genealogical major event!

We will be presenting the newest version of Heredis: Heredis 2019!

If you live in Salt Lake City or around and you are a user of Heredis family tree software or are very interested in the Heredis product, we are contacting you because we are looking for Heredis users to animate our booth and promote Heredis. If you are interested and available, please answer this email (audrey.cavalier[at]heredis[dot]com) for more details (contract, financial stipend…).

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: