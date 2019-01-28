Help Wanted in the Heredis Booth at RootsTech

Heredis is a very successful genealogy program for both Windows and Macintosh that is developed in France and sold worldwide. The company will be at RootsTech and is looking for a bit of help in their exhibits booth. I received the following message from Audrey Cavalier of Heredis:

We are proud to announce our coming to RootsTech 2019, the world’s largest family-history technology conference, from February 28 to March 2 at Salt Lake City. For the second time, Heredis has a booth for this genealogical major event!

We will be presenting the newest version of Heredis: Heredis 2019!

If you live in Salt Lake City or around and you are a user of Heredis family tree software or are very interested in the Heredis product, we are contacting you because we are looking for Heredis users to animate our booth and promote Heredis. If you are interested and available, please answer this email (audrey.cavalier[at]heredis[dot]com) for more details (contract, financial stipend…).