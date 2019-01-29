QromaScan v3.1 is Now Available

I have written about the QromaScan device several times. Start at https://tinyurl.com/yc8oma9c to see my earlier articles about QromaScan. Now a major new software upgrade is available for this product that converts your iPhone into a scanner.

QromaScan Version 3.1 has the following new features and improvements:

Custom Scan Templates — You can now adjust the size and position of your crop box in any Scan Template and store it for later use. This is useful if your iPhone and photos are in the right location, but the crop box isn't always directly over the image. You can now set it once, and then use it anytime that print size is selected.

New DatePicker — Our old DatePicker in the Metadata editor forced you to tap repeatedly to move the years backwards. The new DatePicker uses Natural Language dates to make it much easier to set a new date.

Full Screen support for iPhone X,Xs,Xs Max & Xr — Looks like the notch is here to stay, so if you have a new iPhone, we now fully support the new screen sizes.

The new MultiPage TIFF feature can make it much easier to pass along your important family history in a contemporary way. A quick 6 minute video covering the various features in greater detail is available at: https://tinyurl.com/ydhbcexu. The newly-updated QromaScan UserGuide may be found at: https://tinyurl.com/y78j3fb2.