Remains of Explorer who put Australia on the Map found under Euston Station

Archaeologists excavating an abandoned burial ground under Euston Station in London have uncovered the remains of the Royal Navy explorer Captain Matthew Flinders, who led the first expedition to circumnavigate Australia in 1802 and gave the country its name. Identified by a lead plate on his coffin, Captain Flinders’ grave is one of 40,000 human burials that are being relocated to make way for the HS2 high-speed railway’s London terminus.

Flinders is of particular interest because he’s a major historical figure. The English navigator and cartographer made three voyages to the southern ocean during which he helped confirm that Tasmania is an island and, while in command of HMS Investigator, he circumnavigated the entire coast and proved that Australia is a continent.

In addition to this, it was Flinders who gave Australia its name, though it didn’t originate with him. Today, his name can be found in many places in the country, like Flinders St Station in Melbourne, the Flinders Ranges in South Australia, and the town of Flinders in Victoria. Meanwhile, statues have been erected at Euston to Captain Flinders and his cat, Trim.

