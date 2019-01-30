Athens, Georgia Crime Dockets from 1902 to 1907 are now Available Online

I suppose it is slightly humorous to mention looking for information about ancestors in criminal court records. However, please don’t jump to the conclusion that your ancestor was the defendant. Court cases also are great sources of information about the victims of crime as well as about witnesses called to testify, the arresting officers, and even the judges in the various cases. As always, information is wherever you find it.

Quoting from the Digital Library of Georgia web site:

The Digital Library of Georgia (DLG) is pleased to announce the availability of the City of Athens Police/Mayor’s Court Records collection at https://dlg.usg.edu/collection/arl_capmcr. The collection, which belongs to the Athens-Clarke County Library Heritage Room, is available online thanks in part to the DLG’s Competitive Digitization grant program, a funding opportunity intended to broaden DLG partner participation for statewide historic digitization projects.

“We appreciate the opportunity to work with DLG to make these documents more accessible to everyone,” said Athens Regional Library System Executive Director Valerie Bell. “These dockets provide a valuable glimpse into Athens’ past, and they tell some fascinating stories of our city’s day-to-day life.”

The digital collection consists of eight bound dockets dating from 1902 to 1907, and includes about 5,760 individual arrest cases in Athens, Georgia. Entries generally include a case number, the defendant’s name, the code violated, the date and location of the arrest, the date papers were served, the arresting officer’s name, a list of witnesses, and the dispensation of the case.

You can read more in the announcement at http://blog.dlg.galileo.usg.edu/?p=7179.