New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of January 28, 2019

January 30, 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

SALT LAKE CITY, UT—FamilySearch added new, free historical records this week from Austria, Brazil, Cape Verde, England, France, Italy (Mantova, Terni, and Vicenza), Netherlands, South Africa, and the United States (Maine and Missouri). (Easily find and share this announcement online in the FamilySearch Newsroom).

Search these new, free records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
Austria Austria, Carinthia, Gurk Diocese, Catholic Church Records, 1527-1986 75,102 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, São Paulo, Immigration Cards, 1902-1980 2,120 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Cape Verde Cape Verde, Catholic Church Records, 1787-1957 19,477 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Devon and Cornwall Marriages, 1660-1912 319 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Convict Register, 1650-1867 48,409 0 New indexed records collection
Italy Italy, Mantova, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1496-1906 34,729 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Terni, Civil Registration, 1861-1921 123,204 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Vicenza, Bassano del Grappa, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1871-1942 120,752 0 New indexed records collection
Netherlands Netherlands, Noord-Holland, Civil Registration, 1811-1950 55,943 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Transvaal, Civil Death, 1869-1954 134,526 0 New indexed records collection
United States Maine, Tombstone Inscriptions, Surname Index, 1620-2014 129,668 0 New indexed records collection
United States Missouri, Civil Marriages, 1820-1874 785 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

