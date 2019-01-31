So Where In Armenia Was Your Family From?

If you have Armenian ancestry, you will be interested in an article by Mark Arslan in The Armenian Weekly web site:

When someone asks you this rather straightforward question, many of us can come up with a place name based on our family’s oral traditions – Keghi, Evereg, Kharpert, Dikranagerd, Aleppo, Bardizag, Bitlis, Kars, whatever. But can we actually find that place on a modern map or prove the family’s origins with primary documentary evidence?



You can read much more at: http://bit.ly/2BffdXp.