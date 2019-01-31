The Friends of Irish Research Announces the Opening of the David Allen Lambert Library in Brockton, Massachusetts

The following announcement was written by the Friends of Irish Research:

Breaking News – Brockton, MA: The Friends of Irish Research is pleased to announce its partnership with the Alliance of Massachusetts Genealogists in the opening of their enhanced research library located at 899 North Main Street, Brockton, MA. Often times the naming of something is a difficult choice and for someone who is no longer with us. This is not the case for us. We are thrilled to be able to introduce you to the David Allen Lambert Library. David is a good friend of the organizations here in Brockton and a name that is synonymous with genealogical and historical research here in New England.

We invite those interested in a research center south of Boston to come join us at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019 for the dedication of the David Allen Lambert Library. The library hosts a growing collection of books, thousands of digital books, periodicals, maps, newspapers, microfilm collections, and researchers to help others in tracing their family trees.

