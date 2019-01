Anyone in England might be interested in attending one of several events around the country that will “give you the opportunity to hear about our recommendations on topics to be included in the 2021 Census.”

The roadshows will be held in Bristol, Leeds, Nottingham, and London. There’s a limited number of spaces at these events, so please book early to avoid disappointment.

Details may be found at: https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/UKONS/bulletins/22c0620.