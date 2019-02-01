Additional New York Catholic Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

There are over 570,000 new records and newspaper images available to search this Findmypast Friday, including:

Over 329,000 additional baptism records have been added to our collection of New York Roman Catholic Sacramental registers. The new additions cover nearly 60 parishes across the diocese and span the years 1787 to 1916.

The collection currently consists of transcripts taken from over 200 New York parishes. The amount of detail listed in each transcript will vary, but most will include a combination of your ancestor’s date of birth, place of birth, baptism date, baptism place, the names of their parents and first language.

Over 95,000 Sacramental register entries from 65 New York Catholic parishes have been added to the collection. Marriage records are an excellent way of adding new branches and previous generations to your family tree.

Spanning the years 1819 to 1916, these new marriage records will reveal the names, birth years, occupations, residences and parents’ names of both the bride and groom as well as the date and location of their marriage.

Hundreds of new records have been added to our collection of New York Roman Catholic Parish Congregational Records. The new additions cover the parishes of SS Joseph & Thomas in Richmond County (1910), St Columba in Orange County (1895 – 1915) and St Peter in Ulster County (1860).

Congregational registers incorporate sacramental records other than those pertaining to baptisms, marriages, and burials, such as communicants (those who received Holy Communion), confirmations (those who received Holy Confirmation), sick calls (those who received the Anointing of the Sick), and first confessions (those who received Holy Reconciliation). You will also find records of people who converted to Catholicism as well as those who chose to rent specific seats from their local chapel. Another register type you will discover is status animarum, Latin for ‘status of the souls’. These records noted the names and addresses of all the Catholics in the area.

Over 500 additional images have been added to our collection of Lincolnshire registers and records.

Discover your English ancestors within the *Visitations of Religious Houses in the Diocese of Lincoln, Volume II* published in 1919 and edited by A Hamilton Thompson. The publication documents the visitation reports of monasteries by Bishop Alnwick in the 15th century. Findmypast will continue to expand this collection and add more registers and records from Lincolnshire.

This week we are celebrating passing the 30 million image mark, with the addition of 143,974 new images to the collection. As well as now having over 30 million searchable pages this week, we have a bumper crop of newly updated titles (fifteen in all), covering England, Scotland and Ireland and spanning the years 1849 to 2005.

This week sees significant updates to the West Surrey Times, the Leicester Daily Post, the Gloucester Chronicle and the Huddersfield Daily Examiner. Another one of our updated titles this week is the Express and Echo, published in Exeter, to which we have added the years 1881-1900. During this time the paper was known as the Devon Evening Express, and it covers one of the most notorious murders of the nineteenth century, that of Miss Emma Ann Whitehead Keyse. The full list of recently updated titles includes: