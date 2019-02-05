Hotel Reservations Now Open for the FGS 2019 Conference in Washington D.C.

The following announcement was written by the Federation of Genealogical Societies (FGS):



2/5/2019 – Austin, TX.

FGS is pleased to announce that hotel reservations are now open for the 2019 Conference to be held in Washington, D.C.

The historic Omni Shoreham hotel is now taking reservations for the 2019 FGS Family History Conference, “Come Home to Our Washington, D.C.” The conference will be held August 21 – 24. For the first time the conference will feature four full days of sessions for all genealogists, plus the customary society management topics throughout the week. The Omni Shoreham will serve as the conference area as well.

FGS 2019 Conference rates are available Wednesday, August 14 to Friday, August 30 (subject to availability of non-conference days). The hotel is conveniently located less than one block from the Woodley Park/Zoo/Adams Morgan red line Metro stop.

Omni Shoreham

2500 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC 20008

Full details and links for FGS discounted reservations can be found on the FGS website.

Conference hotels fill up quickly, so it is not too early to make reservations. We look forward to seeing you in Washington, D.C.!

About the Federation of Genealogical Societies (FGS)

The Federation of Genealogical Societies (FGS) was founded in 1976 and empowers the genealogical and family history community, especially its societies and organizations, by advocating for the preservation and access of records and providing resources that enable genealogical organizations to succeed in pursuing their missions. FGS helps genealogical societies and family history enthusiasts alike to strengthen and grow through online resources, FGS FORUM magazine, and through its annual national conference which provides four days of excellent learning opportunities for both societies and family history enthusiasts. FGS launched the Preserve the Pensions project in 2010 to raise more than $3 million to digitize and make freely available the pension files from the War of 1812. Fundraising was completed for that project in 2016 and the digitization continues. FGS was also the driving force behind the Civil War Soldiers and Sailors project alongside the National Parks Service. To learn more visit fgs.org.