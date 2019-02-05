New Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of February 4, 2019

· February 5, 2019 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

SALT LAKE CITY, UT—FamilySearch added millions of new, free, historical records this week from France and England. Additional records were added from Australia, Russia, New York, Wales, and the BillionGraves Index. 

Search these free new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments

Australia

 Australia, South Australia, Will and Probate Records

45,061

0

 New indexed records collection

England

 England, Hampshire Parish Registers, 1538-1980

2,071,150

0

 New indexed records collection

France

 France, Haut-Rhin, Civil Registration, 1792-1919

1,870,795

0

 New indexed records collection

France

 France, Vienne, Civil Registration, 1792-1913

2,191,179

0

 New indexed records collection

Other

 BillionGraves Index

121,880

121,880

 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection

Russia

 Russia, Samara Church Books 1748-1934

2,191

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States

 New York, Church and Civil Deaths, 1824-1962

40,923

0

 New indexed records collection

Wales

 Wales, Marriage Bonds, 1650-1900

26,747

0

 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Searchable historical records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

