The U.S. Census Bureau Will Test a Citizenship Question Ahead of the 2020 Census

Sadly, politics has again reared its ugly head again in the simple act of counting the population of the United States, as required by Article 1, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution: “The actual Enumeration shall be made within three Years after the first Meeting of the Congress of the United States, and within every subsequent Term of ten Years, in such Manner as they shall by Law direct.”

Sadly, the simple words of “in such Manner as they shall by Law direct” has been debated by various political groups as to what data is to be collected. I have written before about the latest simple issue: should a U.S. resident be asked about his or her citizenship? You can see my past articles about this issue by starting at: https://blog.eogn.com/?s=2020+census.

The simple question about asking about citizenship in the 2020 US Census has resulted in at least six lawsuits.

Now the Census Bureau will move ahead this summer to TEST a citizenship question in a nationwide survey. This is not a final decision on whether or not to include the question in the 2020 census. Instead, the bureau says it wants to find a way to draw the largest number of responses, as well as to prepare its staff, in case the courts decide the question is appropriate for the national census.

