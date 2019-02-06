The U.S. Census Bureau Will Test a Citizenship Question Ahead of the 2020 Census

Sadly, politics has again reared its ugly head again in the simple act of counting the population of the United States, as required by Article 1, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution: “The actual Enumeration shall be made within three Years after the first Meeting of the Congress of the United States, and within every subsequent Term of ten Years, in such Manner as they shall by Law direct.”
Sadly, the simple words of “in such Manner as they shall by Law direct” has been debated by various political groups as to what data is to be collected. I have written before about the latest simple issue: should a U.S. resident be asked about his or her citizenship? You can see my past articles about this issue by starting at: https://blog.eogn.com/?s=2020+census.
The simple question about asking about citizenship in the 2020 US Census has resulted in at least six lawsuits.
Now the Census Bureau will move ahead this summer to TEST a citizenship question in a nationwide survey. This is not a final decision on whether or not to include the question in the 2020 census. Instead, the bureau says it wants to find a way to draw the largest number of responses, as well as to prepare its staff, in case the courts decide the question is appropriate for the national census.
You can find many articles describing this issue in detail by starting at: http://bit.ly/2UHylEJ.
The census seems, over the years, to have asked about nearly everything (how many slaves you own, your race, your ancestry, age, education, health, housing, water supply, number of toilets, principle fuel used, value of your property, etc). It’s specifically asked people if they were a citizen by birth or by naturalization. So this certainly wouldn’t be the first time citizenship questions were on the federal census.
I disagree Dick. As a longtime genealogist, I would have been thrilled if the census taker asked about the citizenship. Today, there are tens of thousands of illegals – some of which are terrorists (which includes the MS13). It would be excellent to know who, what, where and when in our country! Thankfully I am not an Angel Mom, but I could have been three years ago when an illegal backed up a Value City delivery truck on my daughter’s SUV, and nearly killed her and my granddaughter in the backseat. I think many citizens and legal immigrants want an account.
And of course the word “Simple,” does not apply to any Census wording!
The census are confidential, so it wouldn’t matter. unless Trump, gets his hands on them.
