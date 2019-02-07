California Genealogical Society & Library Speakers’ Bureau

A new entry in the California Genealogical Society & Library’s web site states:

“Rumor has it that CGS used to have a Speakers’ Bureau. Well, that tradition has been revived by members of the Development & Member Services and Events committees. This recently reconstituted committee brings together several functions of the society including development, membership (data entry), volunteers and outreach. As part of our Outreach responsibilities we felt it would be helpful to have a database of speakers and topics. We created a spreadsheet that lists seventy-five different topics that are offered by fifty-two different speakers. Most speakers are members of the society who give these talks at no charge. A few are professionals and typically ask for a modest honorarium.”

If your local society is looking for a speaker or if you are a speaker looking to make presentations, read the full article at: http://blog.californiaancestors.org/2019/02/speakers-bureau-revived.html.