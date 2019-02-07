California Genealogical Society & Library Speakers’ Bureau

· February 7, 2019 · Societies · No Comments

A new entry in the California Genealogical Society & Library’s web site states:

“Rumor has it that CGS used to have a Speakers’ Bureau. Well, that tradition has been revived by members of the Development & Member Services and Events committees. This recently reconstituted committee brings together several functions of the society including development, membership (data entry), volunteers and outreach. As part of our Outreach responsibilities we felt it would be helpful to have a database of speakers and topics. We created a spreadsheet that lists seventy-five different topics that are offered by fifty-two different speakers. Most speakers are members of the society who give these talks at no charge. A few are professionals and typically ask for a modest honorarium.”

If your local society is looking for a speaker or if you are a speaker looking to make presentations, read the full article at: http://blog.californiaancestors.org/2019/02/speakers-bureau-revived.html.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: