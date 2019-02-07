New Records on FamilySearch from January 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in January 2019 with over 25 million new indexed family history records and over 170,000 digital images from around the world. New historical records were added from Australia, Austria, Belgium, Benin, Bolivia, Brazil, Cape Verde, Chile, Costa Rica, the Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, England, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Nicaragua, Peru, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which includes Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Texas, and Virginia. Records were also added from United States Cemetary Abstracts, Native American eastern Cherokee Indian Reservation Rolls, United States Obituaries, and United States Veterans Administration Master Index. New digital images were added from BillionGraves.
Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including birth, marriage, death, and church records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.
|Australia
|Australia, South Australia, School Admission Registers, 1873–1985
|50,944
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Austria
|Austria, Carinthia, Gurk Diocese, Catholic Church Records, 1527–1986
|75,102
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Belgium
|Belgium, East Flanders, Civil Registration, 1541–1914
|2,757
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Benin
|Benin, Civil Registration of Deaths, 1891–2014
|10
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Bolivia
|Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566–1996
|419,322
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, Civil Registration, 1829–2012
|4,552,840
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, São Paulo, Immigration Cards, 1902–1980
|2,120
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Cape Verde
|Cape Verde, Catholic Church Records, 1787–195
|19,477
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Cemetery Records, 1821–2015
|70,261
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Costa Rica
|Costa Rica, Civil Registration, 1823–1975
|75,296
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Czech Republic
|Czech Republic, Church Books, 1552–1981
|1,059
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Dominican Republic
|Dominican Republic Civil Registration, 1801–2010
|6,437
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|El Salvador
|El Salvador Civil Registration, 1704–2001
|306,119
|0
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|England
|England, Derbyshire, Church of England Parish Registers, 1537–1918
|319
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Northumberland, Parish Registers, 1538–1950
|994,791
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Calvados, Military Registration Cards, 1867–1921
|1,388
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Convict Register, 1650–1867
|48,409
|0
|New indexed records collection
|France
|France, Haute-Garonne, Toulouse, Church Records, 1539–1793
|1,151
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Saône-et-Loire, Parish and Civil Registration, 1530–1892
|3,064,022
|0
|New indexed records collection
|France
|France, Vienne, Census, 1856
|372,562
|0
|New indexed records collection
|France
|France, Vienne, Census, 1876
|304,196
|0
|New indexed records collection
|France
|France, Vienne, Military Draft Cards, 1867–1921
|511
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Baden, Archdiocese of Freiburg im Breisgau, Catholic Church Records, 1678–1930
|7,397,644
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Baden, Stebbach, Church Book Extracts, 1675–1951
|3,457
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Bavaria, Diocese of Augsburg, Catholic Church Records, 1615–1939
|2,871,125
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Rhineland, Diocese of Trier, Catholic Church Records, 1704–1957
|34,378
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Germany
|Germany, Schleswig-Holstein, Kreis Steinburg, Civil Registration, 1874–1983
|17,160
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Hungary
|Hungary Civil Registration, 1895–1980
|113,787
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Italy, Campobasso, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809–1918
|7,900
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Italy
|Italy, Mantova, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1496–1906
|34,729
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Terni, Civil Registration, 1861–1921
|123,204
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Italy
|Italy, Vicenza, Bassano del Grappa, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1871–1942
|120,752
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Netherlands
|Netherlands, Noord-Holland, Civil Registration, 1811–1950
|55,943
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Nicaragua
|Nicaragua Civil Registration, 1809–2013
|35,367
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Other
|BillionGraves Index
|173,946
|173,946
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Diocese of Huacho, Catholic Church Records, 1560–1952
|19,808
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, La Libertad, Civil Registration, 1903–1998
|18,924
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Pietermaritzburg Estate Files 1846–1950
|3,686
|0
|New indexed records and images collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Cape Province, Civil Deaths, 1895–1972
|330,782
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Transvaal, Civil Death, 1869–1954
|134,526
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United Kingdom
|Great Britain, War Office Registers, 1772–1935
|3,153
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Delaware Vital Records, 1650–1974
|126
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia Probate Records, 1742–1990
|321
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Illinois, Cook County Marriages, 1871–1920
|94,757
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Indiana, Ripley County, Osgood, Greendale Cemetery Records, 1861–2007
|4,443
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Maine, Tombstone Inscriptions, Surname Index, 1620–2014
|129,668
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Maryland, Baltimore, Loudon Park Cemetery, Cemetery Records, 1853–1986
|356,122
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Missouri, Civil Marriages, 1820–1874
|785
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Missouri, Pre-WWII Adjutant General Enlistment Contracts, 1900–1941
|83,991
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana, Cascade County Records, 1880–2009
|45,437
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana, Granite County Records, 1865–2009
|656,620
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana, Teton County Records, 1881–2012
|348
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, County Naturalization Records, 1800–1977
|20,709
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Swisher County Records, 1879–2012
|72
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Cemetery Abstracts
|288,877
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|United States, Native American, Eastern Cherokee Indian Reservation Rolls, 1848–1970
|769
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Obituaries, American Historical Society of Germans from Russia, 1899–2012
|1,392,105
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|United States, Veterans Administration Master Index, 1917–1940
|487,730
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Lynchburg, Diuguid Funeral Home records, 1820–1971
|39
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
Over 6 billion searchable historic records are available from around the world on FamilySearch.org. Records are published with the help of thousands of volunteer indexers who transcribe digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. To help make more historical records from the world’s archives available online, volunteer with FamilySearch Indexing.
Learn how to search the records on FamilySearch to find exactly what you’re looking for.
