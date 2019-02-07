New Records on FamilySearch from January 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch's record updates from 2019 come from all around the world.

FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in January 2019 with over 25 million new indexed family history records and over 170,000 digital images from around the world. New historical records were added from Australia, Austria, Belgium, Benin, Bolivia, Brazil, Cape Verde, Chile, Costa Rica, the Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, England, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Nicaragua, Peru, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which includes Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Texas, and Virginia. Records were also added from United States Cemetary Abstracts, Native American eastern Cherokee Indian Reservation Rolls, United States Obituaries, and United States Veterans Administration Master Index. New digital images were added from BillionGraves.

Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including birth, marriage, death, and church records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.

Country

Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Records

Comments
Australia Australia, South Australia, School Admission Registers, 1873–1985 50,944 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Austria Austria, Carinthia, Gurk Diocese, Catholic Church Records, 1527–1986 75,102 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Belgium Belgium, East Flanders, Civil Registration, 1541–1914 2,757 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Benin Benin, Civil Registration of Deaths, 1891–2014 10 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Bolivia Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566–1996 419,322 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, Civil Registration, 1829–2012 4,552,840 0 New indexed records collection
Brazil Brazil, São Paulo, Immigration Cards, 1902–1980 2,120 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Cape Verde Cape Verde, Catholic Church Records, 1787–195 19,477 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Cemetery Records, 1821–2015 70,261 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Costa Rica Costa Rica, Civil Registration, 1823–1975 75,296 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Czech Republic Czech Republic, Church Books, 1552–1981 1,059 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Dominican Republic Dominican Republic Civil Registration, 1801–2010 6,437 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
El Salvador El Salvador Civil Registration, 1704–2001
 306,119 0 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
England England, Derbyshire, Church of England Parish Registers, 1537–1918 319 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Northumberland, Parish Registers, 1538–1950 994,791 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Calvados, Military Registration Cards, 1867–1921 1,388 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Convict Register, 1650–1867 48,409 0 New indexed records collection
France France, Haute-Garonne, Toulouse, Church Records, 1539–1793 1,151 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Saône-et-Loire, Parish and Civil Registration, 1530–1892 3,064,022 0 New indexed records collection
France France, Vienne, Census, 1856 372,562 0 New indexed records collection
France France, Vienne, Census, 1876 304,196 0 New indexed records collection
France France, Vienne, Military Draft Cards, 1867–1921 511 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Baden, Archdiocese of Freiburg im Breisgau, Catholic Church Records, 1678–1930 7,397,644 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Baden, Stebbach, Church Book Extracts, 1675–1951 3,457 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Bavaria, Diocese of Augsburg, Catholic Church Records, 1615–1939 2,871,125 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Rhineland, Diocese of Trier, Catholic Church Records, 1704–1957 34,378 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Germany Germany, Schleswig-Holstein, Kreis Steinburg, Civil Registration, 1874–1983 17,160 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Hungary Hungary Civil Registration, 1895–1980 113,787 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Italy, Campobasso, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1809–1918 7,900 0 New indexed records collection
Italy Italy, Mantova, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1496–1906 34,729 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Terni, Civil Registration, 1861–1921 123,204 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Italy Italy, Vicenza, Bassano del Grappa, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1871–1942 120,752 0 New indexed records collection
Netherlands Netherlands, Noord-Holland, Civil Registration, 1811–1950 55,943 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Nicaragua Nicaragua Civil Registration, 1809–2013 35,367 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Other BillionGraves Index 173,946 173,946 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Diocese of Huacho, Catholic Church Records, 1560–1952 19,808 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, La Libertad, Civil Registration, 1903–1998 18,924 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Pietermaritzburg Estate Files 1846–1950 3,686 0 New indexed records and images collection
South Africa South Africa, Cape Province, Civil Deaths, 1895–1972 330,782 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Transvaal, Civil Death, 1869–1954 134,526 0 New indexed records collection
United Kingdom Great Britain, War Office Registers, 1772–1935 3,153 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Delaware Vital Records, 1650–1974 126 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia Probate Records, 1742–1990 321 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Illinois, Cook County Marriages, 1871–1920 94,757 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Indiana, Ripley County, Osgood, Greendale Cemetery Records, 1861–2007 4,443 0 New indexed records collection
United States Maine, Tombstone Inscriptions, Surname Index, 1620–2014 129,668 0 New indexed records collection
United States Maryland, Baltimore, Loudon Park Cemetery, Cemetery Records, 1853–1986 356,122 0 New indexed records collection
United States Missouri, Civil Marriages, 1820–1874 785 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Missouri, Pre-WWII Adjutant General Enlistment Contracts, 1900–1941 83,991 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Montana, Cascade County Records, 1880–2009 45,437 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Montana, Granite County Records, 1865–2009 656,620 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Montana, Teton County Records, 1881–2012 348 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, County Naturalization Records, 1800–1977 20,709 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Swisher County Records, 1879–2012 72 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Cemetery Abstracts 288,877 0 New indexed records collection
United States United States, Native American, Eastern Cherokee Indian Reservation Rolls, 1848–1970 769 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Obituaries, American Historical Society of Germans from Russia, 1899–2012 1,392,105 0 New indexed records collection
United States United States, Veterans Administration Master Index, 1917–1940 487,730 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Lynchburg, Diuguid Funeral Home records, 1820–1971 39 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection

Over 6 billion searchable historic records are available from around the world on FamilySearch.org. Records are published with the help of thousands of volunteer indexers who transcribe digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. To help make more historical records from the world’s archives available online, volunteer with FamilySearch Indexing.

Learn how to search the records on FamilySearch to find exactly what you’re looking for.

