New Records on FamilySearch from January 2019

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

FamilySearch expanded its free online archives in January 2019 with over 25 million new indexed family history records and over 170,000 digital images from around the world. New historical records were added from Australia, Austria, Belgium, Benin, Bolivia, Brazil, Cape Verde, Chile, Costa Rica, the Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, England, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Nicaragua, Peru, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which includes Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Texas, and Virginia. Records were also added from United States Cemetary Abstracts, Native American eastern Cherokee Indian Reservation Rolls, United States Obituaries, and United States Veterans Administration Master Index. New digital images were added from BillionGraves.

Find your ancestors using these free archives online, including birth, marriage, death, and church records. Millions of new genealogy records are added each month to make your search easier.

Over 6 billion searchable historic records are available from around the world on FamilySearch.org. Records are published with the help of thousands of volunteer indexers who transcribe digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. To help make more historical records from the world’s archives available online, volunteer with FamilySearch Indexing.

Learn how to search the records on FamilySearch to find exactly what you’re looking for.