Upcoming United States Colored Troops Transcribe-a-thon

The following announcement was written by The African American Civil War Soldiers Transcription Project:

For the United States Colored Troops (USCT) serving during the Civil War emancipation and military service were entwined. The USCT made up over 10 percent of the Union Army at a time when only one percent of the Northern population was African American. Facing the inherent racism festering in the psyche of the nation, the enlisted troops were met with segregated units and discriminatory practices. Despite the circumstances, these men fought on participating in every major campaign and battle during the last two years of the war earning twenty-five Medals of Honor in the process.

Join us at the DuSable Museum to engage directly with their stories. On February 16th the DuSable Museum will be joined by the African American Civil War Soldiers, an online crowd-sourcing project that is transcribing the complete military service records of the United States Colored Troops. The goals of this database-building project are to improve our knowledge of the estimated 200,000 African Americans (United States Colored Troops) who fought for freedom in the American Civil War, to provide descendants of the soldiers with access to information on their ancestors, and to present students of history with primary documents from a pivotal moment in African American history.

Celebrate the legacy of the soldiers through lectures, performances and activities featuring:

John Clegg-Director of African American Civil War Soldiers

Dr. Christopher Reed- Professor Emeritus of Roosevelt University

Cheryl Wills-Journalist, Author, and TV Personality

Julius Jones-Graduate Student Department of History, University of Chicago

Cynthia Maddox-Performer Lady Moses: The Story of Harriet Tubman

Primary Source exploration featuring objects from the DuSable Museum’s collection and much more

To register, follow our link here.