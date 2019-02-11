Announcing MyHeritage LIVE 2019

After MyHeritage’s very successful users conference in Oslo, Norway a few months ago (see my earlier report at https://blog.eogn.com/2018/11/06/myheritage-live-2018-conference-in-oslo-norway-was-a-success/), the company has decided to “do it again” in 2019. The next users conference will be held in Amsterdam. I certainly plan to be there. As always, all presentations will be in English.

According to the MyHeritage Blog:

Following the resounding success of MyHeritage LIVE 2018, our first-ever user conference, which took place in Oslo, we have decided to host it again in 2019! We are happy to announce MyHeritage LIVE 2019 which will take place on September 6-8, 2019 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Our second MyHeritage user conference is sure to be one of the most memorable genealogy events of the year, bringing together MyHeritage staff, internationally renowned genealogy and DNA experts and speakers, and our users. As with last year, we anticipate hundreds of genealogy enthusiasts and MyHeritage users from around the world to join us and attend.

Conference details

MyHeritage LIVE 2019 will take place on September 6-8 2019 at the Hilton Amsterdam in the Netherlands. The hotel is located south of central Amsterdam, near the museum district, and we have arranged a special rate for guests who choose to stay at the hotel.

In addition to a plenary session from MyHeritage Founder and CEO, Gilad Japhet, there will both genealogy and DNA lecture tracks and hands-on workshops to walk attendees through MyHeritage tools and features step-by-step.

Conference tickets include access to lectures, workshops, coffee breaks, lunches on Saturday and Sunday, a Friday night drink reception, and the celebratory MyHeritage party on Saturday night, all of which you don’t want to miss!

Guest speakers

We’ve lined up an excellent array of speakers and we’ll announce the full list soon once we complete receiving all confirmations.

Past events

MyHeritage LIVE 2018 in Oslo, Norway was a remarkable event, enjoyed by all. There were three different tracks: DNA, genealogy, and hands-on workshops. Riveting talks by both guest speakers and MyHeritage staff captivated full audiences. Support team members were on hand throughout the conference to provide comprehensive support.

Read our full recap of the last year’s conference.

Here’s what people had to say

See what expert genealogists Roberta Estes, Dick Eastman, Thomas MacEntee, and Judy Russell had to say about last year’s conference.

MyHeritage friends and users were just as enthusiastic in their feedback:

“That was such a brilliant conference! You’d have never known MyHeritage LIVE was the first of the kind! A major thanks to the whole @MyHeritage for this great moment!” – Marie Cappart

“Enjoyed #MyHeritageLIVE2018 so much. Thank you very much!!!” – Selma Blackmon

“This is what sets MyHeritage apart from the competition- they do respond to the feedback and customer concerns” – Leanne Boyce

“Kudos. Clap Clap. Learned much. Inspired. Thanks for your tremendous efforts. Job well-done. I am inspired to “do genealogy”, and all before breakfast.” Cee Davis

“I am truly enjoying all the presentations and speakers!” – Lori Kotłowski

“Good morning to Oslo. Great way to differentiate and give back to the community. Much appreciated, MyHeritage!” – Kuba Krchak

We can’t wait for MyHeritage LIVE 2019! We look forward to seeing familiar faces and meeting many new ones, as we introduce MyHeritage features and tools. Get ready to learn about cutting edge genealogy technology while partying with like-minded family historians from around the world. Register now so you can be part of the action. See you there!